Kurukshetra, Mar 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday laid the foundation stone of Guru Ravidas memorial, to be built over 5.39 acres of land on Umri Road here.

The construction of the memorial is estimated to cost Rs 25 crore, said officials.

During his address at the ground-breaking ceremony, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the memorial was inspired by the Guru Ravidas temple in Madhya Pradesh, the foundation of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2023.

Khattar had during his tenure as chief minister announced the allocation of 5 acres of land in Kurukshetra for the memorial.

The construction of the memorial will be overseen by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, Khattar said.

The BJP on Tuesday replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana chief minister in a swift switch in the state, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Khattar said that he implemented numerous welfare schemes during his tenure as chief minister to uplift the underprivileged, empowering youth, women, and farmers.

He expressed confidence that his successor will further strengthen these initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Saini credited Khattar for the idea of a memorial for Guru Ravidas.

He praised his predecessor, saying he took welfare schemes to the most economically disadvantaged sections of society.

Over the last 9 and a half years, these initiatives have resulted in uplifting more than 12 lakh impoverished families from the poverty line, Saini said.

