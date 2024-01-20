Gurugram, Jan 20 (PTI) A 29-year-old lineman has been booked for allegedly producing fake documents to secure a job in the electricity transmission board of Haryana government, police said on Saturday.

The ITI certificate submitted by the accused Fazroo for getting a job as a lineman in the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) turned out to be fake during the verification of his documents, they added.

The department terminated him after the documents were found to be fake, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by the OP division, DHBVN, Sohna, Fazroo was appointed as a lineman in the division.

His education certificate was checked by this office as per the direction of State Information Commissioner, Panchkula and a subsequent verification letter received from ITI Hathin and it was found to be fake, the complaint said.

"The lineman Fazroo has been terminated with immediate effect. An FIR should be registered against Fazroo on account of forgery done by producing false certificates for getting appointment," the complaint read.

Siddhant Jain, DCP (South) said based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the terminated lineman under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohna City police station on Friday.

