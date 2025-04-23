Gurugram, Apr 23 (PTI) The Old Railway Road from Sohna Chowk to Kabir Bhawan Chowk was closed on Wednesday for 30 days due to repair works in the sewerage system, according to Gurugram traffic police advisory.

The advisory mentioned that the repair work is on the section of the road between Sadar Bazar Chowk and New Colony Mode.

To keep the traffic movement smooth, the traffic police have suggested drivers going from Rajiv Chowk towards New Colony Mode, Sector 4/7 and Railway Station use the route via Jail Chowk.

This diversion will remain in place for about 30 days, read the advisory.

The repair work had to be undertaken as the sewerage system developed a problem which caused a flow of sewage water in Nai Basti, troubling the residents of the area, according to local councillor Dalip Sahni.

He said that the police have given permission to close the road for 30 days, but efforts are being made to complete the work in 15 days, he added.

