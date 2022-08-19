Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages on Friday said it has appointed Juan Pablo Rodriguez as its General Manager and Chief Executive Officer.

Rodriguez will take over from current Chairman and CEO Neeraj Garg, who will retire in 2022, and the transition will begin in September this year, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) said in a statement.

Rodriguez, currently Chief Commercial Officer of Bottling Investments Group, has led the team in achieving significant growth ambitions, transforming the channel strategy, and ensuring we continue to win in the market through capability-building and portfolio innovation, it added.

He will be responsible for ensuring that HCCB continues to achieve its growth ambitions and trajectory in one of the largest operations in the BIG network.

"Pablo joins the team as a seasoned leader with experience across developed and developing markets and extensive commercial experience.

"I am confident that he will take the strong franchise that HCCB has built in the beverage space to even greater heights and capture the growth potential that India offers," said Murat Ozgel, President, Bottling Investments Group (BIG) of The Coca-Cola Company.

HCCB has built a strong business foundation in an economy that is already taking significant strides, Garg said.

"Its strength is not just its manufacturing capabilities and distribution footprint but also the focus on its people, sustainability and community work. It is now on a mission to plant 25 lakh trees. I am so thankful to the stellar team that makes everything possible. It has been a privilege to lead this team," he added.

