New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank were in the limelight on Tuesday and ended in the positive territory after announcement that their merger will be effective from July 1.

The stock of HDFC climbed 1.59 per cent to settle at Rs 2,762.50 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.26 per cent to Rs 2,781.

Also Read | Liquor Sale Jump in India: Sales of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor Grow 14%, Premium Alcohol Sale Rises by 48% in 2022-23.

Shares of HDFC Bank advanced 1.38 per cent to end at Rs 1,658 per piece after gaining 2.23 per cent to Rs 1,672 during the day.

The merger of housing finance major HDFC with the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank will be effective from July 1, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 Update: Kerala Received 65% Deficit Rainfall So Far, Says IMD.

The boards of HDFC and the private bank will meet on June 30 to clear and approve the merger, Parekh told reporters in Mumbai.

The merger of the corporation with HDFC Bank will be effective July 1, Parekh said.

HDFC vice chairman and CEO Keki Mistry said that the stock delisting of the corporation will be effective from July 13.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

"The domestic market rallied, primarily supported by banking and finance stocks, which received a boost from the merger updates from HDFC," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 446.03 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 63,416.03. The NSE Nifty climbed 126.20 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 18,817.40 points.

"Domestic equities witnessed an up-move led by broad-based buying. HDFC twins too infused strength after the company announced the merger to be effective from 1st July," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)