New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Dairy firm Heritage Foods on Thursday reported a 30.60 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.54 crore during first quarter of this fiscal on higher expenses.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 58.42 crore a year ago.

Net income rose by 10 per cent to Rs 1,136.8 crore during April-June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 1,032.67 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

However, expenses remained higher at Rs 1,085.76 crore as against Rs 958.90 crore in the said period.

Heritage Foods Executive Director Brahmani Nara said, "We are happy to report a 10 per cent growth in Q1 of FY'26, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,136.8 crore despite severe inclement weather."

While unseasonal rains in April–May temporarily impacted demand for value-added products and weighed on profitability, June marked a healthy recovery, she said in a separate statement.

The company's upcoming greenfield ice cream project is progressing on track. "We are well-positioned to accelerate growth in the quarters ahead."

The board approved the acquisition of an additional 44.4 per cent stake in Heritage Novandie Foods Private Ltd (HNFPL), increasing the company's total holding to 94.4 per cent, offering strategic control of yogurt supply chain.

