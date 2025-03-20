Shimla, Mar 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday witnessed heated exchange between the ruling Congress and the BJP over the death of state power corporation chief engineer Vimal Negi.

BJP members, who demanded a CBI probe into the death of Negi, raised slogans and staged a walkout after Congress ministers accused the opposition of giving a political colour to the issue.

Also Read | Who Is Badar Khan Suri, Indian Researcher Facing Deportation After Getting Detained in US for Hamas Support?.

Immediately after the obituary references, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur raised the issue of chief engineer's death under Rule 67 (adjournment motion), but Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania rejected the motion saying that action has been taken and the death is subject to investigation.

The body of Negi, chief engineer of HP Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), was recovered in Bilaspur on Tuesday. His family members sat on a dharna outside the HPPCL office here with the body on Wednesday, alleging that it was "not a suicide but murder". Negi's wife claimed that her husband was denied holidays and harassed by seniors even though he was unwell.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 20, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Following the protest, HPPCL Managing Director Harikesh Meena was transferred while its Director (Electrical) Desh Raj was suspended, and a case under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the BNS was registered on Wednesday.

In the House, LoP Thakur said he had met the family of the deceased and they have demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of Negi under mysterious circumstances, and suspension of senior officials.

Citing media reports, he also demanded clarity on whether Meena has been suspended or not and said that the state government should recommend a CBI probe into the case as there are allegations that the deceased was under pressure and harassed.

Thakur also questioned the functioning of HPPCL.

But Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the issue had already been raised in the House on Wednesday and the CM had also given a statement, and requested Thakur to start the question hour.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that political colour is being given to the incident. He said that he had spoken to the elder brother of the deceased engineer.

The Shimla police were asked to trace the missing engineer, while Bilapsur and Hamirpur police had also joined the search operation, the revenue minister said.

"The additional chief secretary (revenue and home) has been directed to probe the issue and submit a report in 15 days. The FIR has been registered and Desh Raj suspended. The body is being cremated, the family is satisfied with the action but the BJP is not satisfied," he added.

BJP's Randhir Sharma alleged discrepancies in registering of the FIR and claimed that the ministers have misled the family of the deceased. He said that an IAS officer would probe the role of another IAS officer which puts questions on investigation.

Industry Minister Chauhan said that the statement of Sharma is "politically motivated" and added that the four ministers had met the family on the directions of the chief minister to solve the issue and no pressure was put by ministers.

He told Sharma not to make allegations against the ministers and heated arguments were witnessed between Congress and BJP MLAs.

The speaker said that it is a sensitive matter and the House has taken cognizance that the managing director of HPPCL has not been named in the FIR.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that action has been taken and remarked that during the previous BJP tenure, a case was registered after four days in the hooch tragedy that claimed seven lives following which the BJP MLAs raised slogans and walked out.

He said that the police recruitment exam paper leak case was handed over to the CBI but nothing happened, and maintained that an impartial inquiry would be conducted in the death.

The MD has been transferred, the FIR registered and Desh Raj suspended on the demand of the family members of the deceased engineer, and further action would be taken after the inquiry report is submitted, Sukhu said.

The family members of the deceased are satisfied with the action but the BJP is insensitive and trying to take political mileage out of the issue, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)