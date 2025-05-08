Shimla, May 8 (PTI) In recognition of Himachal Pradesh's outstanding achievements in infrastructure development and road safety, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was presented two trophies by Secretary, Public Works Department and Managing Director Himachal Pradesh Road and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (HPRIDCL) Abhishek Jain on Thursday.

HPRIDCL was recently conferred with the Shining Star in the 2024 iRAP Gary Liddle Memorial Trophy in Marrakech, Morocco. This global recognition is awarded to the World's best-performing Road Authority for working towards eliminating high-risk roads.

Shimla Smart City Limited, on the other hand, has been awarded the Smart Cities India Award-2025 under the 'Innovation in urban mobility' category for the construction of Dhalli tunnel and the rotary junction outside the tunnel, which have significantly helped in decongesting traffic in Shimla.

CM congratulated the officers and employees working in both the organisations for their efforts and expressed hope that they will continue to work with the same commitment in addressing the problems faced by the people of Shimla city.

"It (HPRIDCL) has achieved impressive scale and success in delivering road upgrades using a holistic evidence-based road safety action plan with life-saving impact. A significant reduction in crashes has been achieved, especially on critical state corridors," Sukhu said.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh stated that road safety remains one of the topmost priorities of the state, and it was a matter of pride that for Himachal to have recorded a significant decline in road accidents and fatalities in recent times.

