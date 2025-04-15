Shimla, Apr 15 (PTI) Police in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi have arrested a man for carrying out a series of robberies in the area dressed as a police officer, officials said on Tuesday.

The Baddi police launched a probe after four robberies were reported in its jurisdiction this month. On Sunday, 29-year-old Fateh Singh alias Prakash Chand, Punjab's Mohali, was arrested in connection with the case, they said.

On April 10, Rajasthan resident Dharamveer approached Baddi Police Station alleging that on the night of April 8, while he was sleeping in his truck near Havells Unit-II in Thana village, two people in police uniform forcibly pulled him out, assaulted him, and took him into their vehicle, the police said.

They snatched his mobile phone and Rs 10,000 and also transferred Rs 30,500 from his account. A case under sections 308 (2) (extortion), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 115 (2) (voluntary causing hurt), and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability) of the BNS was registered, they said.

On April 13, Mahadev Gurjar, from Rajasthan's Bhilwara also approached the Baddi police. He was robbed of Rs 40,000 using his ATM card and Rs 2,200 cash using the same modus operandi on April 12, they said, adding that an FIR was lodged and probe launched.

Two similar robberies were carried out in Baddi police's jurisdiction. While one person was robbed of Rs 11,000 in Katha area, the two men dressed as policemen looted Rs 5,000 from another person near Jharmajri area, the police said.

While Fateh Singh has been arrested, his accomplice is absconding, they said.

During the probe, police found out that the accused had used a stolen number plate and misled victims by playing police radio sounds on YouTube to appear genuine, they said.

