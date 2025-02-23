New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has secured a Rs 102 crore order to provide steel works in Maharashtra.

The project has been awarded by Venkatesh Infra Projects and will be executed in six months, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The contract includes "reinforcement steel cutting, bending, fixing as per technical drawing and Fabricating of structural steel for bridge construction at Versova Bandra sea link project site Mumbai."

HMPL provides engineering, procurement and construction services in renewable energy and building road projects segments. The Mumbai-based company is looking to set up a 500 megawatt solar project in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

