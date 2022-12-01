New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday reported a 38 per cent rise in domestic sales at 3,53,540 units in November 2022.

The company had sold 2,56,174 units in the same month last year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Exports were at 19,681 units last month, it added.

HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said after a successful festival season, the company continues to witness consistent demand in the market.

"There is now a growing need of mobility in urban India as offices, institutions open-up and more and more people venture out," he said, adding the industry has been witnessing steady growth momentum.

