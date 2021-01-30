Puducherry, Jan 30 (PTI): Homage was paid to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi here on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and territorial Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu.

Chief Secretary Ashwini Kumar, Director General of Police Ravinder Singh Krishna and a host of officials were also present.

Staff and students of the Puducherry government-run Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam, a multi-disciplinary cultural institution, rendered devotional songs.

Silence was observed for a couple of minutes by those present.

Earlier, Narayanasamy and PCC president A V Subramanian paid floral tributes to a portrait of the Mahatma at the Congress party office. Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)