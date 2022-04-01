Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Friday said it has witnessed a 70 per cent increase in homestay listings in tier II and unexplored destinations during March compared to pre-pandemic levels.

MakeMyTrip has witnessed a 70 per cent rise in homestay listings in tier II and unexplored destinations in March 2022, compared to February 2020, the company said in a statement.

Encouraged by rising interest from owners across the country to turn into hosts, MakeMyTrip has now opened its platform for listing of homestays including villa, apartment, cottage, hostel and other independent rentals on its website and app.

"With every passing day as more hosts join the growing homestay community on the platform, we look forward to offering extra choices and homestay options as per varied stay demands and needs of discerning travellers," MakeMyTrip Chief Operating Officer Vipul Prakash said.

Prakash further noted that the launch of new in-app feature 'Be a Host' will also help in accelerating the momentum of first-time homestay hosts opening their doors for travellers in the future.

