BBK Group-owned iQOO is set to launch the Neo 6 smartphone in China. The company has teased the device on Weibo, revealing its launch date. Ahead of its launch, iQOO Neo 6 has been spotted on the Geekbench website with a model number V2196A. In addition to this, the same model number has been found on the TENNA certification. Both websites have revealed the key specifications of iQOO Neo 6. iQOO 9 & iQOO 9 Pro 5G Now Available for Online Sale via Amazon, Check Offers Here.

iQOO Neo 6 (Photo Credits: iQOO)

According to the TENNA listing, iQOO Neo 6 will sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Geekbench listing of iQOO Neo 6 reveals it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM. The handset will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W charging support.

Moreover, renders of the device have also emerged online which reveal a curved back with rounded edges, an iQOO branding and a square-shaped camera module and an LED flash. A volume rocker and a power button can be seen located on the right side of the smartphone.

