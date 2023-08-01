New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Tuesday reported a 28 per cent decline in wholesales in the domestic market at 4,864 units in July.

The company had dispatched 6,784 units in the domestic market in July 2022, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Also Read | ED Raid on Pawan Munjal: Enforcement Directorate Raids Hero Motocorp’s Executive Chairperson in Money Laundering Case.

Exports declined to 1,112 units last month as against 2,104 units in the corresponding month of the last year, it added.

"We have witnessed a positive demand trend in July'23 with our two strong models, the City and Amaze continuing to perform well in their segments," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 14 Days Next Month; Check Complete Dates of Bank Holidays.

The production of company's mid-sized SUV Elevate has started from the end of July and the automaker will soon begin the despatches from the factory, he added.

"We are confident that this much awaited SUV will develop as a strong pillar to drive the demand trend for HCIL, fostering its growth and bringing festive cheer to the industry at its launch," Murata said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)