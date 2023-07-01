New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Saturday said its domestic wholesales declined by 35 per cent to 5,080 units in June.

The automaker sold 7,834 units in the domestic market in June 2022.

Also Read | UPSC IFS Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission Declares Indian Forest Service Final Exam Results at upsc.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

Exports declined to 2,112 units last month from 2,502 units in June last year.

"Our sales in June are in line with our projections and met our planned targets," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

Also Read | 2002 Gujarat Riots: Gujarat High Court Rejects Bail Plea of Activist Teesta Setalvad, Asks Her To Surrender Immediately.

The company will soon commence the pre-launch booking for Elevate, and it will be launched during the festive season, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)