New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Park Medi World, which operates the hospital chain under the Park brand, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise Rs 1,260 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 900 and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued Rs 300 crore by promoter Ajit Gupta, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 29, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Furthermore, the company may consider a Pre-IPO Placement of up to Rs 192 crore. If such placement is completed, the amount raised will be reduced from the fresh issue size.

The company plans to use the proceeds worth Rs 410 crore for payment of debt and Rs 110 crore will be allocated for funding capital expenditure related to the development of a new hospital and the expansion of an existing hospital by its subsidiaries, Park Medicity (NCR) and Blue Heavens, respectively.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

A further Rs 77.19 crore is earmarked for the purchase of medical equipment by the company and its subsidiaries, Blue Heavens and Ratangiri. The remaining funds will be used for unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Park Medi World is the second largest private hospital chain in North India with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,000 beds, and the largest private hospital chain in terms of bed capacity in Haryana with 1,600 beds located in the state as of September 30, 2024, according to a Crisil report.

Its network of hospitals comprises 13 multi-super specialty hospitals with modern facilities and advanced medical equipment to cater to the needs of patients.

The hospitals are located in New Delhi, Ambala, Gurugram, Karnal, Panipat, Palam Vihar, Sonipat and Faridabad in Haryana; Jaipur and Behror in Rajasthan; and Patiala and Mohali in Punjab.

As of September 30, 2024, Park Medi World had an aggregate capacity of 3,000 beds, including 805 ICU beds, as well as 63 OTs (operation theatres) and two dedicated cancer units.

Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors and Intensive Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers to the public issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)