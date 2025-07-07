Latest News | Hotel Owners in Navi Mumbai Demand Excise Duty Hike Rollback

Thane, July 7 (PTI) Hotel owners in Navi Mumbai on Monday threatened to surrender their permits in protest against the "discriminatory and unsustainable" hike in Maharashtra state excise duty and other measures.

Navi Mumbai Hotel Owners Association (NMHOA) president Dayanand Shetty said the hike is a targeted blow to the hotel industry.

The association also demanded the rollback of the recent increase in Value Added Tax (VAT), terming it arbitrary.

"The rise in VAT directly impacts both consumers and permit holders. Such unilateral decisions are pushing us to the brink," Shetty added.

The association also objected to the annual increase in excise renewal fees.

"If the government doesn't act, we will surrender our permits en masse," Shetty added.

