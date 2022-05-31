Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) The All India House Price Index (HPI) rose 1.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an annual basis, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India.

However, the rise in the key index was slower compared to the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal when it had recorded an increase of 2.7 per cent.

The RBI releases its quarterly house price index based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

"All India HPI recorded an annual growth of 1.8 per cent in Q4, 2021-22 as compared with 3.1 per cent in the previous quarter and 2.7 per cent a year ago," the RBI said in a statement.

The year-on-year movements in HPI varied widely across the cities -- ranging from a growth of 19.2 per cent (Kolkata) to a contraction of 11.3 per cent (Bengaluru).

On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, the all India HPI registered a contraction of 1.1 per cent in Q4 of 2021-22.

Only Kolkata, Chennai and Kanpur recorded sequential growth; whereas the index contracted for the remaining cities with Bengaluru recording the highest sequential contraction of 11.1 per cent.

