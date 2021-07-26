New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) PC maker HP on Monday announced the launch of its 'Victus' series of gaming PCs, a move aimed at further consolidating its presence in the burgeoning gaming category in the country.

The company already has a gaming PC range under 'Omen', along with some devices for gaming enthusiasts under its 'Pavilion' series.

According to HP, Victus is more of a mainstream PC as compared to Omen and Pavilion, with prices starting around Rs 64,999.

"Designed for both veteran gamers and enthusiast explorers, Victus is built with the DNA of HP's powerful Omen gaming lineup. It will be available in India in two processor's options - AMD Ryzen 6 and Intel Core 5 processors," the company said in a statement.

With a preinstalled Omen Gaming Hub, the device offers features like undervolting, performance mode, network booster, and system vitals.

“We are on the cusp of a major gaming boom in India based on the rising popularity of gaming witnessed in the last few years. For youngsters in India, gaming is increasingly becoming a passion point like music or any other sport," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems) at HP India Market, said.

He cited insights from HP India's recent Gaming Landscape Report 2021 that suggests that over 90 per cent of respondents agreed that gaming is a viable career option.

"Believing we have merely touched the tip of an iceberg, the Victus Line up is created for mainstream players, giving them access to an elevated, gaming experience,” Bedi said.

As per HP India's Gaming Landscape Report 2021, around 60 per cent of the respondents said they want to spend under Rs 1 lakh for a gaming PC. The study also suggested that gamers find PC gaming a stress buster and a tool to connect with friends and family, and over 92 per cent of respondents agreed that gaming helps relieve work/study pressure while reducing stress and inducing positive feelings.

Victus with AMD Ryzen will be sold on the Amazon India website, while Victus with Intel Core will be available at Reliance Digital Stores and Reliance's online portal.

The year 2020 was the biggest year for notebooks with 7.9-million-unit shipments during the year, as per IDC data. According to the research firm, gaming notebook PCs were one of the fastest-growing categories within the consumer segment, further proof of the growing importance of gaming in the country.

