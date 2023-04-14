New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Friday said it plans to launch its new entry level SUV Exter in the second half of this year.

The new model will join the company's line-up of existing SUVs that include Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson and IONIQ 5, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a statement.

The Exter will be positioned below the Venue, which is currently the company's entry level SUV. It will be launched in the second half of the year.

"Hyundai Exter is the 8th model in our line-up with a SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales," Hyundai Motor India Ltd COO Tarun Garg said.

This all-new SUV will enable customers with smart mobility experiences, targeting Gen Z customers, the company said.

