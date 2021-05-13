New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Leading fertiliser cooperative IFFCO on Thursday warned public against fake firm 'Fertilizer Frenchies' offering dealership or franchise in the name of the cooperative and collecting huge amount.

IFFCO, in a statement, said it has come to its notice that some unscrupulous elements are actively operating in various parts of the country in the name and style of 'Fertilizers Frenchie' on internet and other social media platform.

Fertilizer Frenchie, which is falsely claiming to be a branch of IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd), is dishonestly and fraudulently offering fertiliser dealership and /or franchise to general public, it said.

"They are seeking applications from unsuspecting and gullible general public, and especially trying to lure unemployed youth.

"In the guise of giving fertiliser dealership/ franchise, they are collecting huge amounts from susceptible general public as licence fee, deposit and booking for supply of fertiliser, etc," IFFCO said.

IFFCO made it clear that it has no connection, whatsoever, with such persons/ entities. "They are committing fraud and deceiving general public by mischievously using IFFCO's name."

General public are advised to be more vigilant and not to fall prey to such misleading advertisements appearing on internet and other social media platform, it said.

IFFCO further said any person/ entity dealing with them shall be doing so at their own risk and cost. IFFCO shall have no responsibility.

Meanwhile, IFFCO is taking legal action against such entities, it added. HRS hrs

