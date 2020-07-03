New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) AquaGT, an associate of fertiliser major IFFCO, on Friday said it has entered into Rs 10,000 crore gardening products segment, and will market these items in urban centres.

These products are available on IFFCO's newly launched e-commerce platform iffcobazar.in and also at select nurseries across NCR region.

AquaGT has forayed into urban gardening and introduced a range of products, including organic soil nutrients, solutions to protect plants from pests and also enhance growth, a company statement said.

These will be sold under the brand 'IFFCO Urban Gardens'.

These products have been researched and developed by IFFCO associate Aquagri Processing Pvt Ltd in its R&D facility at Manamadurai, Tamil Nadu.

Manufacturing and marketing of these urban products will be done through its subsidiary Aquagri Greentech.

IFFCO MD U S Awasthi said, "After serving the needs of the Indian farmers for more than 52 years, now one of our associate AquaGT is building a connect with the urban customers by catering to their needs of gardening".

"There is rising interest amongst the urban population towards gardening and they are looking for reliable and standardized inputs in terms of readymade soil nutrients for their gardens," he said.

AquaGT said the gardening products' market size in India is estimated to be around Rs 10,000 crore, with 50 per cent share allocated to plants.

Plant Care products account for about 15 per cent of the total market, with the rest divided between pots, tools and garden decor.

"We would enlarge the points of availability through different channels across the country. The company is open for technical and distribution collaborations. Over the time we will continue to develop and introduce more specialised products and gardening aids catering to the specific needs of end users," said Abhiram Seth, MD of Aqua Agri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)