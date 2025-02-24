Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti has reviewed the security situation in Akhnoor sector, directing officers and jawans to maintain heightened vigilance to counter threats from across the border.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Superintendent of police, Jammu rural, Brijesh Sharma, the IGP visited sub-division Akhnoor on Sunday and reviewed security and law enforcement measures, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Jammu police chief also held a detailed discussion with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army's 10th Division, Akhnoor, focusing on security cooperation and strategic planning.

Security arrangements on the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) were checked to ensure robust border management, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | PM Kisan 19th Instalment Release Date: As PM Narendra Modi Releasing 19th Kist of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Today, February 24, Know How To Check Beneficiary Status Online.

The official said the IGP was provided a comprehensive briefing on the crime situation and security framework by police officers.

“The visit reinforced the commitment of law enforcement to maintain security, enhance coordination, and implement new legal frameworks effectively in the region. The functioning of the crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS) was also reviewed,” the spokesperson said.

The IGP instructed officers and jawans to maintain heightened vigilance and ensure full activation of police infrastructure within their areas of responsibility.

Village Defence Groups, Quick Reaction Teams, and Border Police Posts were directed to stay on high alert, while close coordination with BSF and Army was emphasised to strengthen border security, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)