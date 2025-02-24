Mumbai, February 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Bhagalpur, Bihar, today, February 24. The scheme, which provides INR 6,000 annually to eligible farmers in three instalments, has benefited over 11 crore farmers so far. In the previous instalment, around 9.58 crore farmers received direct financial aid in their bank accounts. The latest release aims to offer continued support to landholding farmers, ensuring financial stability for agricultural households. PM-KISAN Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Release 19th Instalment of Scheme on February 24, 9.8 Crore Farmers To Get INR 22,000 Crore.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present at the event, where PM Modi will address a massive gathering of farmers. To avail of the benefits, farmers must meet eligibility criteria, including land ownership and income restrictions. Additionally, completing eKYC is mandatory for receiving payments, with verification options available online and at Common Service Centres. Here's how you can check the beneficiary status and make sure your details are up to date to receive the financial aid directly in your bank account. PM Kisan Instalment: PM Modi To Release 19th Instalment of PM Kisan Saman Nidhi on February 24, Farmers Event in Bilaspur in Spotlight.

Steps to Check PM-Kisan Beneficiary Status:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official PM Kisan website at https://pmkisan.gov.in. Go to Beneficiary Status: On the homepage, find and click on the “Beneficiary Status” link. Enter Details: You will be redirected to a page where you need to enter either your Aadhaar number or Account number. Click on 'Get Data': After entering the required information, click the “Get Data” button to proceed. View Status: Your beneficiary status will be displayed on the screen, showing whether you are eligible and have received the instalment.

With the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi set for release, eligible farmers must ensure their eKYC is completed, and beneficiary details are up to date to receive timely payments. Those who no longer qualify should voluntarily surrender their benefits to avoid any complications. Additionally, linking mobile numbers and verifying Aadhaar details can help farmers track their payments seamlessly. As the scheme continues to provide financial assistance, staying informed about updates and eligibility criteria is essential.

