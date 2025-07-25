Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Friday announced the signing of a 180-key new hotel in Pune under the Gateway brand.

This greenfield project will be part of a mixed-use development, IHCL said in a statement.

"This signing of Gateway Bibvewadi Pune aligns with our strategy of expanding IHCL's footprint in high-growth urban clusters," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said.

