Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has secured the 22nd position in the prestigious Indian Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings-2025, an official has said.

The rankings for the Best B-School (Government) overall category were released based on a comprehensive evaluation of parameters crucial to higher management education, a spokesperson of the institute said.

With an impressive overall index score of 906.42, IIM-Jammu has been ranked on various critical parameters such as placement performance; teaching, learning resources and pedagogy; research, industry income and integration; placement strategy and support; future orientation; external perception and international outlook.

These rankings affirm the institute's strong commitment to academic excellence, impactful research, innovative pedagogy, and world-class placement support, the spokesperson said.

He added that the institute's emphasis on a future-driven approach and global perspective has earned it growing recognition and respect among students, recruiters, and academic peers.

IIM-Jammu, under the leadership of Director Prof B S Sahay, continues to make rapid strides, driven by a strong emphasis on innovation, inclusivity, and industry engagement, the spokesperson said.

He added that the institute has been building a strong academic and research foundation while also focusing on international collaborations and global exposure for its students.

