New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) ILFS Engineering & Construction Company on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 13.58 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company incurred a loss of Rs 127.17 crore in January-March period of 2018-19, it said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch.

Total income remained almost flat at Rs 190.44 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 191.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure fell to Rs 188.66 crore from Rs 308.53 crore in March quarter 2018-19.

Also Read | Coronavirus is Not the Deadliest Disease That Can Befall Mankind, Says Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong.

In 2019-20, the company's loss narrowed to Rs 405.06 crore as against Rs 2,042.78 crore a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)