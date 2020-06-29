New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) IL&FS Engineering on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The engineering arm of the troubled IL&FS Group had reported a total comprehensive net loss after exceptional items of Rs 34.44 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in a BSE filing.

The company did not provide the figures for the fourth quarter.

Its total income from operations on a consolidated basis for the quarter under review stood at Rs 105.58 crore as against Rs 300 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago.

The company's expenses during the quarter under review were Rs 119 crore as against Rs 334 crore in the year-ago period.

