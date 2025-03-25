New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi witnessed a clear sky and a sunny morning on Tuesday, with minimum temperature recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a clear sky for the day.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality remained in the poor category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 217 by 11 am.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

