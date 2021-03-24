New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.13 lakh crore to 2.24 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This include Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 79,483 crore and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 1.34 lakh crore during the period between April 1, 2020 and March 22, 2021.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 2,13,823 crore to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers between 1st April 2020 to 22nd March 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 79,483 crore have been issued in 2,21,92,812 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,34,340 crore have been issued in 2,22,188 cases," the I-T Department tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)