New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) India, the world's third-largest fish producing country, on Thursday called for a multi-stakeholder approach for strengthening disease surveillance of aquatic animals besides improving diagnostic and therapeutic measures.

Addressing a symposium organised as part of the 14th Asian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum meet here, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian said the government agencies, research institutions, and industry players should work together to enhance biosecurity protocols also.

He emphasised that sustainable aquaculture practices are key to ensuring food security, livelihoods, and economic growth in India, an official statement said.

The Minister acknowledged the efforts made under various government initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and emphasized the need for continuous research and innovation in aquatic animal health management.

Indian Council of Agriculture Research Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science) J K Jena stressed the need for strong biosecurity measures and discussed the ongoing NSPAAD Phase II and INFAR project, which aim to develop strategies for better disease control in aquaculture.

He emphasized the Network project on Fish Health as a crucial initiative for advancing disease research and control in aquaculture, which focuses on disease management and early response mechanisms to mitigate potential risks in fish farming.

Furthermore, he stressed that disease management will be critically important for the future in light of the diversification of aquaculture with introduction of new species, new systems, and the expansion of aquaculture.

He also highlighted the importance of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines for effective disease management in aquaculture.

National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) Chief Executive B K Behera emphasized the need to institutionalize fish disease surveillance programs in India to ensure systematic disease monitoring, early detection, and effective control.

He highlighted the importance of establishing disease-free zones in key aquaculture areas to prevent the spread of infections and enhance biosecurity measures.

Institutionalizing surveillance would require integrating it into national aquaculture policies, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and ensuring sustained funding and implementation across states, he added.

Eduardo Leano of Thailand-based Network of Aquaculture Centres in Asia (NACA) highlighted the growing risk of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in aquaculture and stressed the urgent need for a sustainable, internationally coordinated approach to aquatic biosecurity.

The Asian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum (AFAF) is a triennial event of the Asian Fisheries Society with its Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The forum is being hosted in India for the second time after the eighth edition held at Kochi in 2007.

