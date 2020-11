New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) BSE's arm India International Exchange (India INX) on Thursday said it has joined hands with Luxembourg Stock Exchange to promote green finance in the local market.

The pact will provide opportunities for dual listing, enhancing visibility and also increase secondary market trading in green, India INX said in a statement.

Also Read | Gionee M12 with Quad Rear Cameras & 5,100mAh Battery Launched, Check Price, Features & Specifications Here.

The two exchanges signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard.

In 2019, India INX had launched its green listing and trading platform Global Securities Market (GSM) Green, which serves as a plank for fundraising and trading in green, social and sustainable bonds exclusively.

Also Read | NSE Imposes Rs 1.88 Lakh Penalty on NDTV for Delay in Appointing Board Director.

The platform of India INX is established as per ICMA's green bond principles and climate bonds initiative, which provides an ideal platform for global investors to invest.

India INX said it is committed to facilitate fundraising for green financial projects and promotes ESG (environment, social and governance) standards through GSM Green platform.

"We can provide the issuers and investors with an opportunity to list and trade green bonds on our platform GSM Green with an opportunity to dual list with Luxembourg Stock Exchange which is the largest green bond listing platform with exceptional governance standards," India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam said.

India INX, a subsidiary of BSE Ltd, commenced its trading activities in January 2017 and is India's first International Exchange set up at GIFT City.

"As a leading international exchange, we have a deep-routed ambition to build a closer relationship with Indian market participants, which is taking even stronger steps through today's cooperation with India INX," Robert Scharfe, CEO, Luxembourg Stock Exchange said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)