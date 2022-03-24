Hyderabad, March 24 (PTI) Backed by buoyant aviation market, India needs 2210 new aircraft over the next two decades, a senior official of Airbus said on Thursday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Temperature Soars in Parts of India; Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka To Witness Rain.

The fleet could comprise 1770 new small and 440 medium and large aircraft, Head of Airline Marketing India and South Asia, Airbus, Brent McBratney said.

Also Read | Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Booking Today in India, Here's How To Pre-Order It.

He also said India needs 34,000 additional pilots and 45,000 technicians by 2040.

Passenger traffic in India is expected to grow at 6.2 per cent during the next two decades, he said, while speaking to reporters here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)