Mumbai, March 24: An intense heatwave of the April-May level has gripped large parts of India during March. Delhi, Mumbai, and several other cities recorded unusual high temperatures in March with the mercury climbing to record heights. According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi on March 24 will be 19 degrees Celcius while the maximum temperature will be 36 degrees. On the other hand, Mumbai will experience a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celcius and a maximum temperature of 36 degrees.

IMD on Thursday said, under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, while isolated rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning and hail over Uttrakhand during next 24 hours. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Karnataka to witness rainfall during the next 5 days. Apart from these states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will also witness fairly widespread rainfall during the next 5 days, said IMD. Weather Forecast: Mercury Soars Across India; Parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala And Tamil Nadu Likely to Experience Rain.

IMD on Wednesday said that the Depression over Myanmar continued to move nearly north-northeastwards and further weakened into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area at 0830 hours IST of today, 23rd March, over the same region. It would continue to move nearly north-northeastwards and weaken further.

Check Tweet by IMD:

IMD has said that the cyclonic circulation over central parts of Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood is extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India, Gujarat, and Maharashtra during the next 2 days, and rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celcius thereafter.

