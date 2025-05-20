Amritsar, May 20 (PTI) BJP leader Tarun Chugh led a 'Tiranga Yatra' here on Tuesday, asserting that India has shown the world that peace and terror cannot coexist.

The yatra, held in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, was a mark of gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for safeguarding the nation and responding to terror with unprecedented resolve, he said at the rally.

BJP national general secretary Chugh said this is a new India -- an India that seeks peace but is ready to go to any length to annihilate terrorism.

"Terror and talks cannot go hand in hand and the facade of terror and trade will no longer be tolerated," he said.

He said that Operation Sindoor is not just a military manoeuvre, it is India's unwavering commitment to justice and national honour.

Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, India has boldly entered Pakistani territory to dismantle terror factories operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, he said.

A large number of people comprising Army veterans, school students, and city residents took part in the yatra.

The yatra commenced from Lahori Gate and passed through Beri Gate Inner Circle, Katra Bhai Sant Singh, Bazaar Khilona, Tunda Talab Chowk, Bazaar Tokrian, Katra Sufaid, and concluded back at Lahori Gate.

The crowd raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'We are with forces', and 'Nation with Operation Sindoor'.

Students carried a 100-feet-long tricolour along with posters of Operation Sindoor, the prime minister's image, and soldiers.

The yatra was organised by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Welfare Club, whose members wore symbolic yellow turbans in a tribute to the legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

