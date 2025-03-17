New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) India and the United States are proactively engaged in discussing mutually beneficial issues for the Bilateral Trade Agreement with the objective of raising the two-way trade from USD 200 billion at present to USD 500 billion by 2030, said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal on Monday.

With US President Donald Trump's threat of reciprocal tariff stoking fears of a global trade war, India is looking at finding an amicable solution to the challenge under the broader framework of a trade deal with Washington.

"We are negotiating this bilateral trade agreement, which is... multi-sectoral, and it will be addressing all issues between us mutually. So, all those things which are of importance to both countries will be part of the negotiations. And we are very proactively engaged with the US on this issue," Barthwal told reporters here.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal returned from Washington after holding trade talks with his US counterparts earlier this month.

During his week-long visit, Goyal held talks with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

