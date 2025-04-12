New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Members of the Indian Youth Congress held a protest here on Saturday against the recent hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel as well as the rise in prices of CNG and LPG, accusing the Narendra Modi government of failing to manage the country's economy.

The protest took place at the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office on Raisina Road. Workers of the outfit raised slogans and criticised the BJP-led Centre over rising fuel and cooking gas prices despite falling international crude oil rates.

Also Read | BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

"Under the Modi government, the economic health of the country is in a very bad shape. The price of petrol and diesel is high despite lower rates of crude oil in the international market. An LPG cylinder used to cost Rs 400 during the UPA government and today it has crossed Rs 1,000," a protester told PTI videos.

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib accused the Centre of burdening the people with higher prices to cover for its "economic mismanagement".

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"On one hand, Modi's friend Trump is slamming tariffs on us, and to compensate for that, the BJP government is raising the prices of essential goods," he said.

The protest comes days after the government announced a hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each. However, retail prices are expected to remain unchanged as the duty hike is being adjusted against the decline in global oil prices.

According to an official notification, the excise duty on petrol has been increased to Rs 13 per litre and on diesel to Rs 10 per litre, effective April 8.

Additionally, the price of domestic cooking gas was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, while CNG rates went up by Rs 1 per kg across India. The hike applies to both general consumers and Ujjwala beneficiaries, those who received subsidised LPG connections under the central scheme.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the LPG price hike was necessitated by a rise in input costs. In Delhi, the revised price for Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 553 per 14.2-kg cylinder, up from Rs 503, while general users will pay Rs 853.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)