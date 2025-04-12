Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers

Looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result of today (Saturday), April 12, 2025? Find the direct link to the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF as well as winners' list with ticket numbers here.

Information Team Latestly| Apr 12, 2025 11:10 AM IST
Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers
Bodoland Lottery Result (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Mumbai, April 12: Participants of Bodoland Lottery Games held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, can check the Bodoland Lottery Result online today. The results will be published at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on the official website bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) will also be available on the website. Those participating in Saturday’s lucky draw can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam. Other well-known lotteries include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. Participants can visit the official website or click on the link here to view the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, download the winners’ list, and check their ticket numbers to see if they have won today’s draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced daily at three specific times by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The first draw result is declared at 12 PM, followed by the second at 3 PM and the third at 7 PM. Participants can check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format at bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Saturday, April 12 will also be available on the official website or you can check the direct link here. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While lottery games are permitted in 13 Indian states, gambling and betting remain illegal in many parts of the country. Players should exercise caution, as lotteries can be addictive and pose financial risks. Always check the official website for accurate results and play responsibly. To see today’s Bodoland Lottery Result, visit the official website and verify the winning numbers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 11:00 AM IST.

