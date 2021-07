New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) IndusInd Bank shares on Wednesday gained nearly 2 per cent after the firm reported doubling of its net profit to Rs 1,016 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

Shares of the company climbed 3.39 per cent to Rs 1,008.80 on the BSE during the day. It closed the trade at Rs 992.30, a gain of 1.71 per cent.

On the NSE, it jumped 1.76 per cent to close at Rs 993.

In traded volume terms, 5.68 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 88.20 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported doubling of its net profit to Rs 1,016 crore in the June 2021 quarter, on a dip in provisioning and a surge in other income.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 510.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its total income during April-June 2021 rose to Rs 9,362.76 crore from Rs 8,682.17 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by IndusInd Bank.

Interest income was up at Rs 7,574.70 crore, against Rs 7,161.73 crore a year ago.

Income from retail banking rose nearly 22 per cent to Rs 5,685.53 crore in the June 2021 quarter, from Rs 4,674.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The private sector lender said it adopted a cautious stance in its business given the impact of the second COVID-19 wave, but is now feeling more confident to maintain the 16-18 per cent target on growth in loan book.

