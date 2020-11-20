New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Infosys and the ATP on Friday announced the renewal of their partnership for a further three years that will see the IT services major continue as the latter's Global Technology Services Partner and Digital Innovation Partner through 2023.

ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits — the ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour.

"As the technology partner of the ATP since 2015, Infosys has been instrumental in supporting ATP's development of key digital assets and infrastructure, including ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen, and the ATP app," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Through the extended partnership, Infosys will continue to develop and accelerate innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, leveraging its dedicated tennis platform to deliver diverse experiences for players, media, and fans across the world, it added.

Through Infosys ATP Stats, ATP Performance Zone, and Win-Loss index, the ATP will continue to focus on data driven insights for match statistics.

Coupled with the popular editorial series, Infosys ATP Beyond the Numbers, fans will gain deeper insight into tennis through comprehensive game analysis, it said.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Nitto ATP finals, Infosys and ATP have created Flashback 50, a data driven web experience to statistically compare the champions across five decades of Nitto ATP Finals over the past 50 tournament editions.

"The ATP Tour was our first partnership in the sport of tennis, and together with ATP we've continued to push the boundaries of how fans, players and the media are involved and engaged in the game," Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said.

As Infosys takes rapid strides in its sixth year partnering together, its focus remains on supporting ATP's vision to reimagine the game leveraging data to deliver unique insights and digital experiences through next generation technologies, he added.

"Infosys is a leading global brand and one which has been instrumental in helping ATP innovate and maximise efficiency through technology. Most importantly these exciting innovations have enhanced fans' experience and interaction with our sport. We are thrilled to extend our partnership and look forward to seeing what we can continue achieving together," Massimo Calvelli, CEO of ATP, said.

