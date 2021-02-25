New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) IT services major Infosys on Thursday said it will add 300 local jobs in Pennsylvania as part of its ongoing hiring plans in the US.

The company will recruit for a range of opportunities across technology and digital services, client administration and operations as it expands its new Retirement Services Centre of Excellence, Infosys said in a statement.

"My administration welcomes Infosys to Pennsylvania and looks forward to the growth and success of its new Retirement Services Center of Excellence in Chester County," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said.

Infosys President Mohit Joshi said the company is committed to growing its footprint in the financial services space in the US.

"Our Retirement Services Centre in Pennsylvania is one example of how we realise this aspiration. This Centre will focus on technology and innovation that will enable the retirement industry to navigate its way to lower costs, enhanced experiences, and better outcomes for retirement savers," he added.

The centre will develop technology solutions and services to help firms capitalise on the opportunities emerging at the intersection of employee benefits, wealth management, and digital transformation, beginning with a focus on the employee-sponsored retirement plan experience.

The centre was conceived last year following the partnership forged with Pennsylvania-based investment management firm Vanguard.

Infosys, which has nearly 2,50,000 employees globally, had committed to hire an additional 12,000 American workers in September 2020, bringing its total hiring commitment in the US to 25,000 workers by 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)