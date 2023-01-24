New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Softbank-backed InMobi group's mobile gaming platform Nostra on Tuesday said it expects to grow its user base by close to three-fold to 200 million by 2024.

Nostra, formerly Glance Gaming, said it has surpassed 75 million monthly active users in online gaming through Glance Lock Screen, making it India and Southeast Asia's largest mobile gaming platform.

Also Read | Insufficient or Disturbed Sleep During Teenage May Increase Risk of Multiple Sclerosis: Study.

"Users are not only playing games on Nostra but also engaging deeply with games streams. They clocked over 470 million hours watching game streams in 2022. We plan to take Nostra's proposition that users clearly love global and aim to reach over 200 monthly active users in the next two years on the back of Glance lock screen and several other device partnerships," InMobi Group co-founder and Glance COO and President Piyush Shah said.

Online gaming is one of the fastest-growing industries globally. In India alone, the online gaming market is estimated to cross USD 7 billion by 2025, the statement said.

Also Read | Killer Joined Private Facebook Group To Target Pregnant Ladies in Bizarre Unborn Baby Stealing Incident.

"Glance is fully committed to its role in the growth of the gaming industry and Nostra is a huge part of this vision. In 2022 alone, the top three games on Nostra were played a whopping 423 million times on Glance lock screen," Shah said.

In 2023, Nostra plans to introduce 600 new games spanning 15 categories across instant and android games, bringing its total number of titles to over 1,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)