New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Inox Wind on Wednesday said it has bagged a 51 MW order from First Energy Pvt Ltd, a Thermax Group company and a leading provider of renewable energy solutions in India's commercial & industrial space.

This is the first order placed by First Energy Pvt Ltd (FEPL) to Inox Wind (IWL) for the supply of its 3 MW class wind turbines, having 140-metre hub height and rotor diameter of 145 metres, a company statement said.

The FEPL will set up these turbines at its project site in Tamil Nadu, which is being developed through its special purpose vehicle (SPV), First Energy 10 Private Limited.

The order also includes limited-scope EPC services for the project, including supervision, along with multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services post-commissioning of the wind turbine generators (WTGs).

These services will be implemented through the subsidiaries of IWL.

Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind Ltd, said, "We believe that our partnership will help First Energy to scale up its offerings rapidly. Inox Wind continues to be a partner of choice for large RE developers, offering a wide range of solutions across the wind energy value chain, strongly contributing to India's energy transition goals.”

