New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Insolation Energy on Wednesday said its subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy Pvt Ltd, has secured an order of Rs 733.04 crore for the supply of solar PV module.

The order will be executed in the financial year 2025-26, a regulatory filing stated.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme App Launched: Here's How To Apply for the Programme via PMIS Application.

The wholly-owned subsidiary Insolation Green Energy Private Ltd has secured its ever-highest single sale order amounting to Rs 733.04 crore for the supply of solar PV modules, according to the filing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)