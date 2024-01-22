Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Domestic travel conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises on Monday announced the appointment of Aditya Pande as Group Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment of Pande is effective from March 1, 2024 and he will report to (Group Managing Director) Rahul Bhatia, the Gurugram-based firm said in a statement.

Also Read | Explainer on Union Budget of India: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About an Interim Budget.

With the exception of IndiGo, Aditya will have overall responsibility for setting InterGlobe's strategic agenda and to oversee and continue to strengthen the leadership of the company's line businesses and the corporate staff functions, the company said.

Pande, who has served no-frills carrier IndiGo as its CFO from September 2019 to February 2021, has joined InterGlobe Enterprises from B2B e-commerce platform udaan.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Ten Facts About India’s Budget That Every Indian Citizen Must Know Of.

With diverse and multi-functional experience of over 25 years, he has held business strategy and finance roles in various companies, as per the statement.

The appointment of Pande is aimed to strengthen the group's leadership team as it moves ahead with its ambitious and diversified global plans, the company said.

InterGlobe Enterprises has businesses across segments such as aviation (IndiGo), hospitality, logistics, airline management, travel commerce, advanced pilot training, and aircraft maintenance engineering.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)