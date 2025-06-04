New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) With an aim to decarbonise India's aviation sector, ISMA in collaboration with IATA and Praj Industries, has entered into a strategic pact to advance the certification and adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India.

According to Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), the collaboration aims to accurately determine the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of SAF produced from Indian sugarcane feedstock via the Ethanol-to-Jet (ETJ) pathway.

"The success of the Government of India's Ethanol Blending Programme has proven the sugar industry's ability to deliver climate impact at scale while supporting rural livelihoods. SAF is the next big step -- where India can lead as Asia's foremost supplier," ISMA Director General Deepak Ballani said.

The partnership is key to unlocking new markets, creating green jobs, and driving a just, science-led energy transition, he said.

With the immense potential of India's sugar industry to produce the world's lowest carbon intensity SAF through the Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) pathway, India is well-positioned to emerge as a regional hub for SAF production.

Overall estimates indicate a production potential of 19-24 million tonnes annually, underscoring the need for swift, on-ground implementation through stakeholder-driven partnerships like this, industry body said.

With India targeting a 1 per cent SAF blending mandate by 2027, increasing up to 5 per cent by 2030 under CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation), this partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and the reduction of aviation emissions -- an area widely acknowledged as among the most challenging to decarbonise, it said.

"However, the absence of an officially accepted carbon intensity value for the Indian sugarcane-to-SAF conversion process via alcohol to jet pathway presents a significant barrier -- limiting the eligibility of Indian biomass feedstock under CORSIA," it noted.

The MoU strategically builds upon ISMA's ongoing collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to calculate the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of Indian sugarcane-based SAF this critical gap.

