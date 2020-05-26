Latest News | ITI Ltd Begins Manufacturing Face Shields; Plans to Scale Up Production to 15 Lakh Units Per Month

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) State-run electronic manufacturing firm ITI Limited on Tuesday said it has started manufacturing face shields, with a capacity to produce 5 lakh units per month.

The company has started providing face shields to healthcare workers, NGOs, local administration, among others, on complimentary basis, and will provide it to airport staff, police, municipal corporations, state governments and corporates in the second phase, it said in a statement.

"ITI has joined the fight against coronavirus as the number of positive cases in the country are increasing everyday and being country's first PSU we have an obligation to extend help to corona warriors across the country," ITI Limited Chairman and Managing Director R M Agarwal said.

The company claimed that the face shield provides complete protection to facial areas, including eyes, nose and mouth, from sprays and droplets.

"The company is now capable of producing 5,00,000 face shields monthly which may be extended to 15,00,000 face shields per month in the coming days," Agarwal said.

