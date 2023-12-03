Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said his administration is committed to end all discrimination and create an equitable society for persons with disabilities so that they can realise their potential and dreams.

Sinha also assured every support and assistance from the administration to persons with disabilities in their entrepreneurial and business ventures.

“The government is committed to end all discrimination and create an inclusive, just and equitable society in which our 'divyangjan' enjoy equal opportunities and are able to realise their potential and dreams,” he said.

Addressing a function organised to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities here, Sinha said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to create accessible infrastructure for divyangjan in government buildings and major public places.

Various initiatives are underway for divyangjans including J-K Rights to Persons with Disabilities Rules, the appointment of a disability commissioner for focused attention and registration with national trust emphasising the commitment to Intellectual disabilities, Sinha said.

He said the administration has also taken steps to recognise 100 per cent visual disability as benchmark disability for multi-tasking staff posts, increase in number of benchmark disabilities for various posts in the government sector and 200 per cent increase in the distribution of retrofitted scooties to achieve saturation.

The Lt Governor urged all sections of the society to join the J-K administration's endeavour in ensuring complete integration of divyangjan into the mainstream and their effective participation in socio-economic activities with dignity.

