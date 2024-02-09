Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Ahead of the parliamentary elections, Jammu and Kashmir Congress has called upon its cadres to gear up and highlight the alleged communal politics of the BJP.

Working president of Jammu and Kashmir Congress Raman Bhalla emphasised the need to "expose" the BJP's agenda during a meeting to assess election preparations.

"The party cadres should gear up for these elections and defeat the anti-people, anti-youth, anti-student, anti-farmer BJP regime. We should get inputs from block and ward presidents regarding the activities of the party," Bhalla said.

He criticised parties exploiting emotional issues for vote-bank politics, urging party functionaries to inform the public about the BJP's "communal agenda and thwart divisive forces".

"The party functionaries should create awareness among people about the communal agenda of the BJP and defeat the nefarious designs of communal, divisive and separatist forces", he said.

Bhalla applauded the people of Jammu region for maintaining religious harmony despite provocations.

He blamed the nine-year rule of the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country's "deterioration" in various aspects.

"The Modi government has snatched jobs and land rights from the people of Jammu and Kashmir by downgrading it to a Union Territory. Property tax, toll plazas, smart metres, and unemployment have exacerbated the misery," Bhalla added.

Alleging rising unemployment, Bhalla criticised the government's job advertisement policies, which often lead to cancelled positions after charging hefty fees, leaving many youths frustrated about their future.

"In this process, many youths have become over-aged and disillusioned about their prospects. The people, especially the youth, will certainly question the local BJP leaders about their actions," Bhalla said.

